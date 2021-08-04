Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 175,110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $46,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 231.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 72,808 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 163,506 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,618,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

