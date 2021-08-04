Formation Fi (FORM) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00144847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,449.09 or 1.00214998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00847449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

