FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

