Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 12-Month High at $319.50

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 511760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

FORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

The company has a market cap of £699.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 283.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

