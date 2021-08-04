ForTube (FOR) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, ForTube has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00818271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00092504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041707 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

