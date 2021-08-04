Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.15.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

