Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Fossil Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.
NASDAQ FOSL opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
