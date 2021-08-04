Founders Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 331,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

