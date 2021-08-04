Founders Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,900 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.61. 18,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

