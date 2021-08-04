Founders Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 75.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. 569,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

