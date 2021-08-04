Founders Capital Management Has $7.48 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.9% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.16. 91,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64. The firm has a market cap of $298.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

