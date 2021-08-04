Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.14.
A number of research firms have commented on FRG. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.