Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of research firms have commented on FRG. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.