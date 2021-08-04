Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$202.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$38.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$185.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$220.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.48.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.