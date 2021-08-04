Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Franklin Covey worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

