Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,484. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $513.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

