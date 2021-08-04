Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.67. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.
The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $598.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08.
Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)
Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.
