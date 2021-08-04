Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.67. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.

The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Frank’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $598.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

