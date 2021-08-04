Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$33.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

