Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $$33.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.