Fredi Nisan Sells 20,062 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CEO Fredi Nisan sold 20,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,043.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GreenBox POS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72. GreenBox POS has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

