Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE FMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 240,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

