Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

FSNUY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 11,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,857. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

