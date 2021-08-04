Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 139,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,909,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,921,934.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,944. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.