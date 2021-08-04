Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

FRES opened at GBX 831.80 ($10.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,631.39. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

