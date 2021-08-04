Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $467,995.39

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $467,995.39 and approximately $63,661.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,409,591 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

