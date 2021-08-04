frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTDR traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 375,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,403. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

