Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.87.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $944,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $37,481,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $11,565,000.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

