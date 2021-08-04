FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 76,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.