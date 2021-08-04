FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.00. 929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.