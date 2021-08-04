FTC Solar (FTCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

