FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,081,950.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.42.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
