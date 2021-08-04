FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $1,081,950.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after acquiring an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

