FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $73.50. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 12,367 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.09.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

