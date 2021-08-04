Function X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $550,157.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Function X has a market capitalization of $72.48 million and $550,157.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 234,704,868 coins and its circulating supply is 221,696,459 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

