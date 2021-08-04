Fuse Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $516,654.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $516,654.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars.

