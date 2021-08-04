FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Up 9.9% This Week

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.35 or 0.00102680 BTC on popular exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $30,580.54 and approximately $50,999.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00142983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.72 or 1.00081667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00842540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars.

