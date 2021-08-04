FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,069,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,462,400. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

