FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hillman Solutions Corp Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

