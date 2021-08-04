FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372 over the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

