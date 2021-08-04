FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Decreased by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

B opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

