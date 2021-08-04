FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heineken Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heineken in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Heineken alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEINY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Heineken stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.