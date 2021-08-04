FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

