FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Lifted by Analyst

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

