FY2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.21). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

RDFN opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 32.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Redfin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,689. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

