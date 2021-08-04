FY2021 EPS Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 43.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SMLR opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $774.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

