FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

