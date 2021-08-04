FY2022 EPS Estimates for DSP Group, Inc. Lifted by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DSP Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.