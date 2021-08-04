FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reduced by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at $19,928,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

