FY2023 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

ABNB opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,806,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

