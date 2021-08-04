FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bumble Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bumble in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

