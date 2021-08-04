FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.55.

GLOB opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 153.83 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.57.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

