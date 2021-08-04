Gala (GALA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $139.94 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

