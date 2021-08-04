Gameswap One Day Volume Hits $325,737.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $325,737.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,572 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.